Ryan lnternational School, Ludhiana

A special assembly was organised to celebrate Punjab Day in the school in which the students were told about the importance and history of the day. Students of Class VI-VIII presented Punjabi folk dance ‘luddi’. They also sang Punjabi folk songs and ‘tappe’. Students of Class IX and X took part in poster making and Punjabi calligraphy on the topic ‘Ma boli Punjabi and Punjabi sabyachaar’. Students of Class IV and V enthralled everyone with a nukkad natak and poetry recitation. Students of Montessori and Class I to III brought Punjabi food dishes and shared with their friends.