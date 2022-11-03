Ryan lnternational School, Ludhiana

A special assembly was organised to celebrate Punjab Day in the school in which the students were told about the importance and history of the day. Students of Class VI-VIII presented Punjabi folk dance ‘luddi’. They also sang Punjabi folk songs and ‘tappe’. Students of Class IX and X took part in poster making and Punjabi calligraphy on the topic ‘Ma boli Punjabi and Punjabi sabyachaar’. Students of Class IV and V enthralled everyone with a nukkad natak and poetry recitation. Students of Montessori and Class I to III brought Punjabi food dishes and shared with their friends.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Voting on December 1, 5; counting on December 8
EC briefing on poll schedule begins with condolence for Morb...
Queensland govt announces Rs 5.3 crore reward for information on Punjabi-origin man wanted for Australian woman's murder
38-year-old Rajwinder Singh was born in Buttar Kalan in Moga...
All eyes on Bhajan Lal's grandson as polling is on for Adampur bypoll in Haryana
Voting begins at 7am
Supreme Court affirms death penalty for LeT terrorist Mohammad Arif in 2000 Red Fort attack case
Rejects his review petition