Senior Study II School, Amritsar

Baisakhi was celebrated at the school with students presenting poems and songs related to the festival. Punjabi folk dances - giddha, bhangra, sammi and jhummar - were performed and an art exhibition showcasing household items such as madhani, manji, pakhi, gaggar, chulla, phulkari and daj petti was also organised. School director Vijay Mehra exhorted the students to preserve the culture of the state.