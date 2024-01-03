Shivalik Valley School, Nalagarh

Aditya Sharma of the school is representing Himachal Pradesh in the ongoing 50th National Children Science Exhibition at Pune in the Math Project Report Section. Young scientists and their guide teachers representing different states and Union Territories from all over India have come to the exhibition, inaugurated by the Governor of Maharashtra and Chancellor of Universities Ramesh Bais at Shri Shiv Chhatrapati Krida Sankul, Balewadi, Pune. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Higher and Technical Education Chandrakant Dada Patil, Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar and NCERT Director Dr Dinesh Prasad Saklani were also present.
