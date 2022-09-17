The Century School-Karnal

The Centurions have elevated the grandeur of their school in the field of sports also. They brought seven gold medals, four silver and three bronze medals in different sports at district level. Three students bagged first position in weightlifting, two gold medals in shot put, one gold medal in discus throw, two gold medals in hammer throw. Anshul, Rahul, Jatin, Ekta, Vanshika and Jiya Anshik, are athletes who won gold medals. Rahul, Jatin and Ekta bagged second and third positions. Three students, Sanchi, Bhumika and Kanishika, secured silver medal in badminton, whereas Rajnandini, Meghan, Mansi and Disha got silver in table tennis. The school Chairperson Shashi Bansal and Managing Director Ankur Jindal congratulated the winners. The Principal, Dr Karuna Arora said that such activities improved mental as well as physical health of the students.