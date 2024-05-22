VB International School, Zirakpur

The school celebrated Mother’s Day with much enthusiasm. The event was a beautiful tribute to the irreplaceable role mothers play in shaping the lives of children. Students, along with their mothers, participated in various activities fostering strong bonds of love and creating memories. Sushma Manrai, Chairperson of school, expressed her gratitude towards the mothers for their esteemed presence and for endless love and sacrifice.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Zirakpur