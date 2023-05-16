Aditi secures top-5 finish

Clifton (USA), May 15
After being in contention for the title for the first three days, India’s Aditi Ashok carded a disappointing 1-over 73 to finish tied-5th at the Cognizant Founders Cup here. It was a finish that would have left Aditi disappointed despite it being her another top-5 finish on the LPGA Tour.
Aditi had needed a solid start on the final day to challenge leader Minjee Lee, who was four shots ahead of her.
Instead, the Indian shot her only over-par round of the week for a total of 7-under at the Upper Montclair Country Club. Playing some of her best golf over the past few weeks, Aditi’s tied-5th place was a follow-up on a runner- up finish at the JM Eagle LA Championships. That will put her in the top-20 of the Race to CME Globe but still leaves her searching for that historic win that would make her the first Indian woman to triumph on the LPGA.
Gandas finishes on a high
Antwerp (Belgium): India’s Manu Gandas carded his best round of the week for a creditable under par total of 5-under 279 that saw him finish the Soudal Open at tied-41st.
Gandas, a rookie pro on the DP World Tour, carded a 4-under 67 on the final day even as Shubhankar Sharma missed the cut.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Power play, DK Shivakumar puts off Delhi visit
Siddaramaiah in Delhi | Decision on CM’s post after wider co...
No separate authority for Kuki areas, Manipur CM junks MLAs’ demand; meets Amit Shah
Biren Singh shares intel on militants’ role in Manipur viole...
Poll in mind, Dushyant Chautala meets JP Nadda on way ahead
Meeting amid buzz over BJP, JJP going solo in Haryana