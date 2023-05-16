Aditi secures top-5 finish

PTI

Clifton (USA), May 15

After being in contention for the title for the first three days, India’s Aditi Ashok carded a disappointing 1-over 73 to finish tied-5th at the Cognizant Founders Cup here. It was a finish that would have left Aditi disappointed despite it being her another top-5 finish on the LPGA Tour.

Aditi had needed a solid start on the final day to challenge leader Minjee Lee, who was four shots ahead of her.

Instead, the Indian shot her only over-par round of the week for a total of 7-under at the Upper Montclair Country Club. Playing some of her best golf over the past few weeks, Aditi’s tied-5th place was a follow-up on a runner- up finish at the JM Eagle LA Championships. That will put her in the top-20 of the Race to CME Globe but still leaves her searching for that historic win that would make her the first Indian woman to triumph on the LPGA.

Gandas finishes on a high

Antwerp (Belgium): India’s Manu Gandas carded his best round of the week for a creditable under par total of 5-under 279 that saw him finish the Soudal Open at tied-41st.

Gandas, a rookie pro on the DP World Tour, carded a 4-under 67 on the final day even as Shubhankar Sharma missed the cut.