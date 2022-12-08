Arab world rejoices as Morocco make history

Moroccans wildly celebrating their team's historic World Cup knockout victory over Spain on Tuesday were joined by people across the Middle East and North Africa ecstatic at what they saw as a victory for the entire Arab world. From Baghdad to Casablanca, fans cheered as Morocco became the first Arabic-speaking country to reach the quarterfinals of the World Cup in Qatar, the first held in an Arab country. They won 3-0 on penalties after a 0-0 draw following extra time. In Rabat, where fans had crowded cafes for hours beforehand to watch the game, people jammed downtown roads leading to a square where fans had partied after previous Morocco victories, flags waving from their windows and blaring horns. "It's the first time I had this feeling!" said Fahd Belbachir, on his way to the city centre. "We're so proud." Leaders from across the Arab world showered praise on the Moroccan side. Agencies

Short Takes

Belgium's Hazard quits internationals after exit

Belgium captain Eden Hazard announced his retirement from international football aged 31 todya after his second-ranked team's World Cup campaign ended in a disappointing group stage exit. "I have decided to put an end to my international career. The succession is ready," Hazard wrote on Instagram. “A page turns today... Thank you for your love. Thank you for your unparalleled support. Thank you for all this happiness shared since 2008... I will miss you."

Pitch invader thanks Infantino for freedom

The protester who ran onto the field during the World Cup game between Portugal and Uruguay holding a rainbow flag has told Reuters that FIFA president Gianni Infantino intervened to ensure he was set free by Qatari authorities. Wearing a blue t-shirt with the message "Save Ukraine" on the front and "Respect For Iranian Women" on the back, Mario Ferri, who goes by the nickname of Falco, was tackled by security personnel and led away. "Gianni Infantino is intelligent - Falco is free, no problem in Qatar," he explained in a Zoom interview.

Netherlands’ Blind owes it all to defibrillator

Netherlands defender Daley Blind would be quite entitled to pinch himself in disbelief when he walks out against Argentina in Friday's World Cup quarterfinal. Not because it will be his 99th international, and a second meeting with Lionel Messi and Argentina after the 2014 semifinal in Brazil, but more that he has been able to continue playing despite twice suffering cardiac incidents on the field. Blind, 32, has an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) in his chest to detect an irregular heartbeat and deliver a life-saving shock in the event of sudden cardiac arrest. Agencies