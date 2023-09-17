 Asia Cup 2023 Final: Mohammed Siraj shatters Sri Lanka's hopes, India on top : The Tribune India

Asia Cup 2023 Final: Mohammed Siraj shatters Sri Lanka's hopes, India on top

Siraj removes Pathun Nissanka, Samarawickrama, Asalanka and Dhananjaya in the fourth over

Asia Cup 2023 Final: Mohammed Siraj shatters Sri Lanka's hopes, India on top

Mohammed Siraj celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka’s Dhananjaya de Silva during the Asia Cup final cricket match between India and Sri Lanka in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Sunday. AP/PTI



Tribune Web Desk

Colombo, September 17

Mohammed Siraj has registered a five-wicket haul to put Sri Lanka completely on the backfoot in the Asia Cup 2023 final match in Colombo. In ten overs, Sri Lanka are languishing at 34 for the loss of 7 wickets in 12 overs. The right-arm pacer is breathing fire currently with the Sri Lanka batters failing to find an answer for his swing bowling. Siraj picked four wickets in one over before claiming the fifth in his next over. 

Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah removed Kusal Perera on the third ball of the innings to provide India an early breakthrough against Sri Lanka

The start of play got delayed due to rain after Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bat against India. India roped in Washinton Sundar in the playing XI in place of injured Axar Patel, who was ruled out of the summit clash. Sri Lanka included Dushan Hemantha in place of Maheesh Theekshana, who has also been ruled out of the final.

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bat against India.

India have roped in Washinton Sundar in the playing XI in place of injured Axar Patel, who was ruled out of the summit clash. Sri Lanka have included Dushan Hemantha in place of Maheesh Theekshana, who has also been ruled out of the final. 

The Asia Cup 2023 was highly affected by continuous thunderstorms and drizzling in Sri Lanka which curtailed a few games of the tournament. 

While the Lankans go into the final as the defending champions, Team India, led by in-form Rohit Sharma, will be desperate to lift the trophy that they haven't won since 2018.

#Sri Lanka

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE put Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner
India

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE puts Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner

Standing up against drugs in Punjab
Punjab

Standing up against drugs in Punjab

At 4 feet 3 inches, Sikh boy sets Guinness world record for longest hair on male teenager
Trending

At 4 feet 3 inches, Sikh boy sets Guinness world record for longest hair on male teenager

10 all-time rain records broken in HP this monsoon
Himachal

10 all-time rain records broken in Himachal Pradesh this monsoon

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended
Patiala

Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform
Trending

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain’s Madrid
Trending

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain's Madrid

Princess Diana's 'historic' sheep sweater fetches over 1 million US dollars at auction
World

Princess Diana's sweater fetches Rs 9 crore at auction

