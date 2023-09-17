Asia Cup 2023 Final: Mohammed Siraj shatters Sri Lanka's hopes, India on top

Tribune Web Desk

Colombo, September 17

Mohammed Siraj has registered a five-wicket haul to put Sri Lanka completely on the backfoot in the Asia Cup 2023 final match in Colombo. In ten overs, Sri Lanka are languishing at 34 for the loss of 7 wickets in 12 overs. The right-arm pacer is breathing fire currently with the Sri Lanka batters failing to find an answer for his swing bowling. Siraj picked four wickets in one over before claiming the fifth in his next over.

Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah removed Kusal Perera on the third ball of the innings to provide India an early breakthrough against Sri Lanka.

The start of play got delayed due to rain after Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bat against India. India roped in Washinton Sundar in the playing XI in place of injured Axar Patel, who was ruled out of the summit clash. Sri Lanka included Dushan Hemantha in place of Maheesh Theekshana, who has also been ruled out of the final.

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bat against India.

India have roped in Washinton Sundar in the playing XI in place of injured Axar Patel, who was ruled out of the summit clash. Sri Lanka have included Dushan Hemantha in place of Maheesh Theekshana, who has also been ruled out of the final.

The Asia Cup 2023 was highly affected by continuous thunderstorms and drizzling in Sri Lanka which curtailed a few games of the tournament.

While the Lankans go into the final as the defending champions, Team India, led by in-form Rohit Sharma, will be desperate to lift the trophy that they haven't won since 2018.

