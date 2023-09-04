Asia cup: Form over name

Mumbai, September 3

Ishan Kishan has “done everything” needed to earn a place ahead of KL Rahul in the World Cup team, former India opener Gautam Gambhir said. Gambhir added that Rahul would not even have been considered if he was competing with Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli

Kishan scored a crucial 82 to arrest India’s slide in their Asia Cup opener against Pakistan yesterday, a game which was washed out but witnessed the wicketkeeper-batter recording his fourth consecutive ODI fifty.

At No. 5, Kishan’s knock against Pakistan not only rescued India but made him a firm favourite for the wicketkeeper-batter position ahead of Rahul, who is missing the starting stages of the continental tournament due to an injury.

Gambhir said India should prefer “form over name” for the World Cup with the host country’s squad expected to be announced in the coming days. “What is more important to win a championship — name or form?” Gambhir, who was part of the teams that won the 2007 T20 and 2011 ODI World Cups, said. “If Rohit or Virat had scored something similar (four consecutive fifties), would you still say that Rahul would replace them?” he added.

“The point is, when you’re gearing up to win the World Cup, you don’t see the name, you judge by their form. You choose the player who can perform and win you the World Cup,” he added.

Gambhir said the fact that Kishan, who usually plays as an opener, scored runs at No. 5 in a high-pressure situation suggested that the 25-year-old was in good form. “I feel Ishan has done everything he needs to do to be a frontrunner,” Gambhir said. “Just because he hasn’t played a lot of international cricket, you’re saying that Rahul should play before him,” he added.

“Ishan has scored runs in the middle-order at the fifth position which brings me to my point that to win a World Cup form is important and not name,” he added.

‘Left-handed dimension’

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar also praised Kishan, adding that the left-hander adds a different dimension to the team’s batting line. “I think what he showed was that an opening batter can bat anywhere down the order. It’s not easy the other way around, where a middle-order batter can come in and open the batting,” Gavaskar said.

“An opening batter can be accommodated anywhere down the order, and he brings a left-handed dimension to the Indian batting line. If you look at the top four, they’re all right-handed batters,” he added.

“Plus, he’s got this great ability to accelerate. He looks small, but he packs a punch. He hit a couple of big sixes and the way he batted was impressive because generally he likes to get after the bowling. But he was watchful when it was needed, recognised what the situation was,” he added. — Agencies

Rahul gets World Cup nod?

Pallekele: Having received a clearance certificate on his fitness from the NCA, KL Rahul is set to be included in India’s 15-member provisional World Cup squad, which will be announced in the coming days. Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar arrived here yesterday and held discussions with captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid after India’s match against Pakistan. Ishan Kishan will be the second wicketkeeper, which means that Sanju Samson will miss out. Suryakumar Yadav too has found a place in the squad despite his less than satisfactory outings in ODIs.

Bumrah to miss Nepal game

Pallekele: With Jasprit Bumrah returning after a long injury lay-off, India would have been eager to see how the pacer responded to the task of bowling 10 overs. However, as rain washed out Pakistan’s innings yesterday, Bumrah could not take the field. His performance would have been keenly monitored against Nepal but the pacer is unavailable for the game due to personal reasons.

Games to be shifted out of Colombo?

Pallekele: The Asian Cricket Council is mulling a change in the venue for the Super Four matches in the wake of heavy rains lashing Colombo. Five Super Four matches and the final are scheduled to be played in Colombo, but there are hardly any signs of the weather relenting. Sources said that Pallekele, Dambulla and Hambantota are under consideration.

