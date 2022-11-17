Asian Airgun Championship : Rhythm Sangwan, Manu Bhaker grab gold, tally rises to 21

PTI

New Delhi, November 16

India’s pistol shooters continued their golden run, sweeping all the four gold medals on offer for the second day running in the 15th Asian Airgun Championship in South Korea’s Daegu today. With two more days remaining, India’s gold count has now gone up to 21.

The women’s 10m air pistol event — which was the day’s first medal event and an all-India clash — saw Rhythm Sangwan prevail over Palak 16-8. Sangwan had won the event at the Cairo World Cup stage earlier this year. In the women’s 10m air pistol junior event, Manu Bhaker beat Esha Singh 17-15 in the gold medal match.

In the men’s 10m air pistol team final, Shiva Narwal, Naveen and Vijayveer Sidhu triumphed 16-14 over Lee Daemyung, Mok Jin Mun and Park Daehun of South Korea. The troika of Sagar Dangi, Samrat Rana and Varun Tomar then annihilated Uzbekistan’s Mukhammad Kamalov, Nuriddin Nuriddinov and Ilkhombek Obidjonov 16-2 in the corresponding junior event.