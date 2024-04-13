Augusta Masters: Bryson DeChambeau thrives on birdies to gain early lead

AUGUSTA, April 12

LIV Golf’s Bryson DeChambeau used a sizzling burst of late birdies to muscle into a one-shot lead over Scottie Scheffler as Spaniard Jon Rahm’s Masters title defence got off to a shaky start.

After a storm delayed the start of the year’s first Major by two-and-a-half hours, 2020 US Open champion DeChambeau thrived in the softened but windy conditions and mixed eight birdies with one bogey for a 7-under 65.

Bryson DeChambeau gained a one-shot lead over Scottie Scheffler. Reuters

“I was able to conquer a very difficult golf course,” said DeChambeau, who is one of 13 LIV Golf players in the field.

World No. 1 and pre-tournament favourite Scheffler, playing in a high-profile group with Grand Slam-seeking Rory McIlroy and Olympics champion Xander Schauffele, also rode a late birdie blitz to card a bogey-free 6-under 66.

McIlroy, who missed the cut in last year’s Masters and is making his 10th attempt at completing a career Grand Slam of golf’s four Majors, opened with a 71 while world No. 5 Schauffele carded a 72.

Tiger’s long day

Tiger Woods is chasing more history at Augusta National. Woods can set a Masters record by making his 24th consecutive cut, a task made more challenging by having to play nearly as many holes today (23) as he had all year (24). He was among the 27 players who could not finish the weather-delayed first round. In the five holes Woods completed, he twice made a bogey. That gave him a 1-over 73, the sixth straight round at Augusta National that he has failed to break par.

Bhatia off to slow start

The Indian-American golfers got off to a sedate start. Akshay Bhatia returned to complete his first round but bogeyed the final hole to shoot an even-par 72. Bhatia was 1-under after 16 holes when play was suspended. Sahith Theegala, who was 1-over after 11 holes, slipped to 2-over in Round 1. — Agencies