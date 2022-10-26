Back with a bang: Stoinis propels Australia to 7-wicket win over Sri Lanka

PERTH, October 25

Marcus Stoinis bludgeoned Australia’s fastest T20 half-century today as his side crushed Sri Lanka by seven wickets to secure their first win at the T20 World Cup.

After being beaten by New Zealand in the opening match of the Super 12, Australia elected to field and restricted Sri Lanka to 157/6.

It was good slogging. I was actually quite nervous to be honest. The intention was to go and put an impact on the game and probably provide a bit of energy for the boys. Marcus Stoinis, player of the match It was a pretty special innings. To come out with that intent is the main thing. When you walk out to bat and you have that presence at the crease, that’s half the battle in T20 cricket. When you have the skill and the strength that he’s got, that’s a pretty good combo. Aaron Finch, Australia captain

They had to make do without the services of leg-spinner Adam Zampa, who was ruled out at the 11th hour after testing positive for Covid-19.

Marcus Stoinis scored an unbeaten 59 off just 18 balls, with four fours and six sixes. ICC

The hosts replied with 158/3 in 16.3 overs, led by Stoinis who powerfully struck six sixes in his unbeaten 59 from 18 balls.

17 Deliveries Marcus Stoinis took to reach his fifty, making it Australia’s fastest T20I half-century 328 Stoinis’ strike rate as he muscled six sixes and four fours in his 18-ball innings

“It was good slogging,” Player of the Match Stoinis said. “I was actually quite nervous to be honest. The intention was to go and put an impact on the game and probably provide a bit of energy for the boys.”

The Perth Stadium deck could have been mistaken for a WACA pitch as Australia’s seamers combined for three wickets with a barrage of pace and bounce which set Sri Lanka back.

Top-order batsmen Pathum Nissanka (40) and Dhananjaya de Silva (26) found boundary-scoring difficult but showed urgency running between the wickets.

An outstanding flick-back on the boundary by David Warner in the 11th over deprived de Silva of a six, and five balls later the batsman departed after lofting a catch to the same fielder at long-off.

Mitchell Marsh ran out Nissanka and triggered a mini-collapse, only arrested by a late onslaught from Charith Asalanka (38 not out off 25 balls) in the final overs.

Fast bowler Lahiru Kumara made good use of the surface when Sri Lanka had their turn in the field, repeatedly beating Aaron Finch (31 not out) for pace.

It was off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana (1/23) who struck first though, inducing a false shot from Warner (11).

Innovative strokeplay from Glenn Maxwell (23) injected impetus into Australia’s response, but Stoinis delivered the knockout blow as spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, the third-ranked T20 bowler, conceded 53 runs in three wicketless overs.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka: 157/6 (Nissanka 40, Asalanka 38*; Starc 1/23, Agar 1/25); Australia: 158/3 in 16.3 overs (Stoinis 59*, Finch 31*). — Reuters

#Australia #Cricket #new zealand #sri lanka