Badminton Nationals: Top seeds Lakshya, Aakarshi win

Guwahati: Commonwealth Games gold medallist and top seed Lakshya Sen and top-billed Aakarshi Kashyap reached the men’s and women’s singles third round, respectively, in the 85th Senior National Badminton Championships. Sen warded off T Sidarth 21-8 21-5, while Aakarshi was made to sweat by Rituparna Das before emerging a 21-18 21-11 winner in 32 minutes. Later, Ayush Shetty beat Neer Nehwal 23-25 21-18 21-12. Second-seeded Ashmita Chaliha defeated Suzen Burhagohain 21-13 21-10. Unnati Hooda triumphed over Manisha Tirkey 21-11 21-17.

Marrakech (Morocco)

Pranavi finishes tied-13th, secures LET card

Pranavi Urs earned a full card on the Ladies European Tour for 2024 as she finished tied-31st at the Final Stage of the Qualifying School golf tournament here. Pranavi played a strong front-nine and then survived some tense moments on the back to card a 3-under 70 with a total of 12-under. Pranavi will join compatriots Diksha Dagar and Aditi Ashok, who are already full members of the Tour. agencies

