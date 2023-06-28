Breakers look to make it big at Asian Championship

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 27

The Indian breakdancers are set to participate in the Asian Breaking Championship, an Olympics qualifier event, scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China, on July 1-2.

The Indian contingent will fly out to China tomorrow after overcoming some visa issues. The team comprises six breakers — three B-boys and three B-girls — and will be accompanied by the All India Dance Sport Federation (AIDSF) and Breakdance Federation of India (BFI) president Arvind Kumar, general secretary Biswajit Mohanty, national coach Vinod Shanker and chief technical director Gaggun Bedi.

The breakers will engage in one-on-one dance-offs and gain crucial points which will help them in their bid to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Among the men, Ankit Khushwah (B-boy Antique), Ramesh Yadav (B-boy Tornado), Suraj Raut (B-boy Suraj) will attempt to grab a path-breaking medal for India, while Simran Ranga (B-girl Glib), Shreya D and Sushma Aithal (B-girl Bee Queen) will lead the women’s challenge.

“The competition will be tough but we have prepared pretty well for a good showing,” said Yadav.