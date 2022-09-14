Dream county debut for Mohammad Siraj, takes five wickets

Birmingham

India pacer Mohammad Siraj today took a five-wicket haul on his county debut. Playing for Warwickshire, Siraj took 5/82 in 24 overs, helping his team bowl out Somerset for 219 on Day 2 of the Division 1 fixture. India spinner Jayant Yadav, also representing Warwickshire, ended with figures of 1/42 in 14 overs.

New Delhi

Prannoy up to world No. 16 in latest BWF ranking

After a string of impressive performances on tour, India’s star shuttler HS Prannoy climbed two places to reach the world No. 16 in the latest BWF World Rankings released today. Kidambi Srikanth also jumped two places to the 12th spot, while Lakshya Sen continued to be the best-placed Indian male shuttler at world No. 9. PV Sindhu climbed to the seventh spot.

Sydney

Warner and CA to discuss lifetime captaincy ban

David Warner is set to have discussions with Cricket Australia to end his lifetime leadership ban in the coming weeks as the board looks for a replacement for former ODI skipper Aaron Finch.

London

Joshua accepts terms for heavyweight fight with Fury

The all-British heavyweight fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua could finally be on. Joshua’s management team said in a post on Twitter today that its fighter has accepted the terms presented by Fury for a bout on December 3.

London

Zverev’s comeback delayed, could be out for months

Alexander Zverev’s return to the court could be delayed by months after the German said he has suffered a bone edema issue, which forced him to withdraw from the Davis Cup Finals group stage. Zverev has not played since June after undergoing surgery to fix damaged ankle ligaments following an injury he suffered during his French Open semifinal against Rafa Nadal. — Agencies