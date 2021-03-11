Ex-India cricketer Arun Lal gets hitched to long-term girlfriend Bul Bul Saha, here are the wedding pictures

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 4

Former Indian cricketer Arun Lal tied the knot with his long-term girlfriend Bul Bul Saha in Kolkata. Pictures from his wedding have gone viral, one of which is their wedding card. Going by the photos, Arun and Bul Bul’s wedding took place on May 2 at the Peerless Inn, Kolkata.

This was Arun’s second marriage. He was previously married to Reena but they separated with mutual consent. While Arun (66) is the current coach of the Bengal Ranji cricket team, his wife Bul Bul (38) is reportedly a teacher. Arun surfaced in headlines last month (April) for getting engaged to Bul Bul. That’s when the couple made their relationship public.

Born in 1955 in Kapurthala, Punjab, Arun is a former cricketer and cricket commentator.

He represented India in 16 Tests and 13 ODIs between 1982 and 1989. It was in 1978 when he moved to Kolkata after getting a job at a tea company. He then started a cricket academy, where he is now serving as a coach.

In 2016, Arun was diagnosed with adenoid cystic carcinoma, a rare type of salivary glands cancer after which he kept away from the commentary panel. But he overcame the disease and went on to coach the Bengal Ranji team.

Under his training, Bengal reached the Ranji Trophy final in 2020 after a gap of 13 years. According to a report in The Indian Express, in the ongoing season, the Bengal team made it to the quarterfinals after notching the highest point tally of 18 with three wins on the trot.