Former England captain Alastair Cook retires from all forms of cricket

Cook established himself as an all-time great during a record-breaking career and owns the most Test centuries by an England batter

Former England team captain Alastair Cook.



PTI

London, October 13

Former England captain Alastair Cook has announced retirement from all forms of cricket, drawing the curtains on a glorious professional career spanning two decades.

Cook retired from Test cricket in 2018 but continued to play on for five more years for his county side, Essex.

Cook’s contract with Essex expired at the end of the ongoing season and he decided against extending it. He has been with Essex in County Championship since his debut season in 2003.

“It is not easy to say goodbye. Cricket has been so much more than my job. It has allowed me to experience places I never dreamed I would go, be a part of teams that have achieved things I would never have thought possible and, most importantly, create deep friendships that will last a lifetime,” the left-handed opener said in a statement.

Cook feels it is the right time to step aside from professional cricket and provide opportunities to the future generation.

“From the eight-year-old boy who first played for Wickham Bishops Under-11s to now, I end with a strange feeling of sadness mixed with pride. Above all, I am incredibly happy,” he said.

“It is the right time for this part of my life to come to an end. I have always given absolutely everything I possibly could have to be the best player I could be, but now I want to make way for the new generation to take over.”

Cook established himself as an all-time great during a record-breaking England career during which he played 161 Tests, 59 of those as captain, and scored an England record 12,472 Test runs. With 33 tons, Cook also owns the most Test centuries by an England batter.

The 38-year-old won two home men’s Ashes series as captain in 2013 and 2015 and was player of the series in the historic 2010-11 triumph in Australia, when he scored 766 runs at an average of 127.66.

Cook also captained England in ODIs, making 92 appearances and scoring five centuries. He was awarded a knighthood in 2019.

ECB Chief Executive Officer, Richard Gould, said: “Sir Alastair Cook has been a titan of the game whose legacy will not just be embodied in the numerous run-making records he achieved, but also in the leadership and grace that he always displayed during a long and distinguished career.

“He is a role model in every sense of the word and it has been an enduring privilege to witness his extraordinary talent and determination for both England and Essex. His genuine love for the game has always shone through and I wish him all the very best for the future.”

