French Open: Karen Khachanov too good for Sumit Nagal

paris, may 27

Sumit Nagal’s late resistance was not enough as his French Open debut ended with a defeat against big-hitting Russian Karen Khachanov, who overpowered the Indian in straight sets here today.

The top Indian singles player, ranked 95, struggled to match the power and range of his fancied rival, losing 2-6 0-6 6-7(5) in the opening round.

Nagal had shocked world No. 31 Alexander Bublik at the Australian Open but could not repeat his braveheart act on red clay. The rain before the match had made the court a bit slower and more suitable for longer rallies. But Khachanov came out firing on all cylinders as Nagal found it difficult to match the Russian’s power. — PTI

DAY 2: HIGHLIGHTS

OSAKA NEXT FOR SWIATEK

Three-time champion Iga Swiatek began her title defence by crushing qualifier Leolia Jeanjean 6-1 6-2. The Polish top seed will face Japan’s Naomi Osaka in the second round.

SINNER OUSTS EUBANKS

Second seed Jannik Sinner beat American Christopher Eubanks 6-3 6-3 6-4 to reach the second round. The Italian will next face French wildcard Richard Gasquet who beat Croatian Borna Coric.

50th for coco

Coco Gauff made a strong start in her bid to win a maiden French Open title as she eased past German world No. 208 Julia Avdeeva 6-1 6-1 in the first round on a rainy day at Roland Garros for her 50th Grand Slam match victory.

Easy for Vondrousova

Czech fifth seed Marketa Vondrousova made light work of Spain’s Rebeka Masarova, winning 6-1 6-3 to reach the second round.

No-nonsense win

Former runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas kicked off his campaign with a no-nonsense 7-6 (9-7) 6-4 6-1 victory over Hungarian journeyman Marton Fucsovics.

Jabeur keeps it simple

Tunisian eighth seed Ons Jabeur beat wildcard Sachia Vickery 6-3 6-2. Ukrainian 15th seed Elina Svitolina beat former world No. 1 Karolina Pliskova 3-6 6-4 6-2.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#French Open #Grand Slam Tournament #Russia #Tennis