Germans look to flick the switch

BERLIN, November 15

Germany are almost always among the title favourites at international tournaments but it is hard to predict how far Hansi Flick’s team will progress at this year’s World Cup.

The coach, who took over last year after Joachim Loew’s 15-year spell in charge, is no stranger to World Cups, having been Germany’s assistant coach in their 2014 title win, their fourth World Cup trophy.

Unlike that tournament in Brazil, however, Germany are far from favourites this time round, with bookmakers putting their pre-tournament odds at 10-1 to lift the trophy.

Given their run in recent years, this does not really come as a surprise, and their Group E opponents, Spain, Japan and Costa Rica, will no doubt have been briefed.

The Germans suffered a shock first-round exit as defending champions in 2018 in Russia — their earliest in 80 years — and then finished bottom in their inaugural Nations League group before a change of rules prevented them from being relegated.

At Euro 2020, held last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, they crashed out at the Round of 16, a second consecutive early tournament exit.

Before 2018, the Germans had reached at least the semifinals in every World Cup or European Championship from 2006 to 2016.

The arrival of Flick last year, after he won six major trophies with Bayern Munich, led to renewed optimism after an eight-game winning streak to start his tenure, although they came against weaker teams including Liechtenstein, Israel, Armenia and Iceland among others.

But injuries and constant changes to the squad have seen Germany win only one of their last seven internationals, with Flick still trying to find his best team.

Their loss to Hungary and the draw against England after leading 2-0 in September have raised more questions than provided answers ahead of the tournament.

The backline led by Antonio Ruediger is far from finalised. Germany’s midfield is brimming with talent and experience with Jamal Musiala, who is in stellar form for Bayern, emerging as a key player in orchestrating their attacking game. — Reuters

Flying Dutch

Having failed to qualify for the 2016 Euro Championship and the 2018 World Cup, the Netherlands are back among the Europe’s elite. The three-time World Cup runners-up secured a berth in Qatar by finishing top of their qualifying group. The Oranje’s improved fortunes coincided with the return of manager Louis van Gaal.

Netherlands matches

Group A

vs Senegal, November 21

vs Ecuador, November 25

vs Qatar, November 29

At the World Cup

11 Qatar will mark the 11th time the Dutch have competed at the finals

3 The world No. 8 Netherlands have been runners-up at three World Cups

How they qualified

Their qualification began bleakly with a 4-2 loss, but when Louis van Gaal returned as coach the Dutch had six points out of a possible nine.

Form guide

The Netherlands are unbeaten under veteran coach Van Gaal and since their surprise elimination at the last European Championship by the Czech Republic cost Frank de Boer his job. They finished top of their World Cup qualifying group and then also their Nations League group.

Germany matches

Group E

vs Japan, November 23

vs Spain, November 28

vs Costa Rica, december 2

At the World Cup

20 World No. 11 Germany are making their 20th World Cup appearance

4 They have won four titles — in 1954, 1974 (as West Germany), 1990 and 2014

80 Germany’s first-round exit in 2018 was their earliest in a World Cup for 80 years

How they qualified

The Hansi Flick-led Germany had a flawless run through Group J with nine wins and a loss. They scored 36 goals and conceded just four.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Kevin Trapp

Defenders: Matthias Ginter, Antonio Ruediger, Niklas Suele, Nico Schlotterbeck, Thilo Kehrer, David Raum, Lukas Klostermann, Armel Kotchap, Christian Guenter

Midfielders: Ilkay Gundogan, Jonas Hofmann, Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala, Joshua Kimmich, Thomas Mueller, Julian Brandt, Mario Goetze

Forwards: Kai Havertz, Youssoufa Moukoko, Niklas Fuellkrug, Karim Adeyemi

Form guide

Germany had not lost a game under Flick until last month’s home defeat to Hungary in the Nations League. They have won nine matches, drawn five and lost one under Flick. While they beat arguably weaker opponents en route their qualifying, they have struggled against tougher opponents.