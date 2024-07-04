Gill-led India land in Harare for T20Is against Zimbabwe

Harare: A young Indian cricket team led by skipper Shubman Gill and with National Cricket Academy chief VVS Laxman as coach arrived here to play a five-match T20 International series against Zimbabwe beginning July 6. The team was seen exiting the airport with their luggage in a video posted by Zimbabwe Cricket on X. The entire squad had departed from Mumbai on Tuesday, while Gill, who was a travelling reserve with the T20 World Cup side in the Americas, arrived here from New York after a break.

Buenos Aires

No Messi in Argentina’s Olympics squad

Lionel Messi won’t be in Argentina’s squad at the Olympics starting later this month in Paris. Coach Javier Mascherano included four World Cup winners in the squad, including striker Julian Alvarez and defender Nicolas Otamendi. Messi won the gold medal in 2008 in his only Olympics campaign.

London

Modest start for Diksha at Aramco Series golf

India’s Diksha Dagar, who is recovering from a stiff neck, made a modest start with a 2-over 75 to be placed tied-60th at the Aramco Series golf tournament. Paris Olympics-bound Diksha, a two-time winner on the Ladies European Tour, had an up-and-down round with three birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey. agencies

