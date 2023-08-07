Golf roundup: Jeev finishes tied-5th on Legends Tour

Uttoxeter (England), August 6

Jeev Milkha Singh followed his superb top-15 finish at the Senior British Open with a tied-5th at the JCB Open on the Legends Tour (over 50). The event was reduced to 36 holes after the final round was cancelled, with heavy rain from Storm Antoni rendering the course unplayable. Jeev totalled 3-under 141.

Former Ryder Cup star Peter Baker won his second Legends Tour event of the season by defeating a world class line-up of Major winners. Baker finished at 6-under, while Vijay Singh finished second with rounds of 71-68. Ernie Els (69-71) was tied-3rd at 4-under.

Ahlawat finishes tied-11th

Jakarta: Veer Ahlawat missed out on a top-10 finish as he bogeyed late in the final round of the Indonesia Open.

After being 4-under through 15 holes, he dropped a shot on the 16th and finished with pars on the final two holes for a round of 3-under 68. Ahlawat finished tied-11th. Rashid Khan shot a 7-under 64 to finish tied-19th at 10-under alongside Viraj Madappa (70).

Nitithorn Thippong won teh title, finishing at 18-under after an even-par round.

Aditi shoots 70, ends T-55

Irvine (Scotland): Aditi Ashok shot her best round of the tournament to finish tied-55th in the Women’s Scottish Open. Aditi shot a 2-under 70 with five birdies and three bogeys. Celine Boutier captured her second victory in as many weeks. Boutier, 29, carded 70 to finish at 15-under. She won her first Major title at last week’s Evian Championship in her native France. — Agencies

#England #Milkha Singh