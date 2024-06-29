Gukesh draws with Nepo in Superbet Chess Classic

Bucharest: World Championship challenger D Gukesh played out a hard-fought draw with Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia, while fellow Indian R Praggnanandhaa shared points with Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France in the second round of the Superbet Chess Classic.
Fort Worth (USA)
US Open: Gayatri-Treesa, Rajawat enter quarterfinals
Priyanshu Rajawat has stormed into the men’s singles quarterfinals with a 21-18 21-16 win over Chinese Taipei’s Huang Yu Kai in the US Open Super 300. Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand also advanced to the women’s doubles quarterfinals with a 16-21 21-11 21-19 win over Chinese Taipei’s Hsieh Pei Shan and Hung En-Tzu in the second round. Malvika Bansod beat Czech Republic’s Tereza Svabikova 15-21 21-19 21-14 to advance to the last-8.
London
Nagal faces herculean task in Wimbledon main draw
India’s top singles player Sumit Nagal is set to make his maiden appearance in the men’s singles main draw of the Wimbledon and he will be up against higher-ranked Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia in the first round here.
Atlanta
Panama beat shorthanded US 2-1 at Copa America
Panama pulled off a shock 2-1 victory over a 10-man United States in a heated Group C encounter on Thursday, with Jose Fajardo settling the match in the 83rd minute. agencies
