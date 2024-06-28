Gukesh off to bright start in Superbet Classic chess

Bucharest: Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh started off on a positive note, beating Deac Bogdan-Daniel of Romania in the first round of the Superbet Classic chess tournament. The other Indian in fray R Praggnanandhaa tried hard but had to settle for a draw against Nodirbek Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan in a keenly-contested game.

Gelsenkirchen

Kvaratskhelia’s Georgia upset Ronaldo’s Portugal

A pre-game chat with Cristiano Ronaldo inspired Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Georgia to one of the biggest upsets in European Championship history, beating Portugal 2-0 and advancing to the last-16 stage. Georgia’s No. 7 has admired Ronaldo for years and had spoken before the game of how much he wanted his hero’s shirt. He got it, along with a goal and a slice of history, on a frustrating night for Ronaldo and Portugal.

Riyadh

Muguruza new tournament director of the WTA Finals

Two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza, who recently retired as a player, will be the tournament director of the WTA Finals from 2024-26 in Saudi Arabia, the women’s tennis tour announced. Agencies

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Chess