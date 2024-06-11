Gulveer eclipses Sable’s 5,000m national record

Portland

Asian Games bronze medallist athlete Gulveer Singh shattered the men’s 5,000m national record to finish second at the Portland Track Festival High Performance Meet here. The 26-year-old clocked 13 minutes and 18.92 seconds to better the earlier national mark of 13:19.30 set by Avinash Sable in Los Angeles last year.

Humble (US)

Lahiri finishes sixth in Liv Houston Golf Series

India’s Anirban Lahiri played a solid third and final round to card a 4-under 68 for a total of 10-under to finish tied-sixth at the Liv Houston Golf series here. This was the second top-10 finish for Lahiri, who had earlier finished sixth in Jeddah in March.

Chicago

Messi returns in Copa America warm-up victory

Angel Di Maria scored as Lionel Messi returned to the international stage for the first time in six months, helping Argentina to a 1-0 victory over Ecuador in a Copa America warm-up match.

MADRID

Valencia fans convicted for racist abuse against Vinicius

Three Valencia football fans were sentenced to eight months in prison today for hate crimes against Real Madrid player Vinicius Jr, the first conviction for racist insults in a football stadium in Spain, the court announced.

Mumbai

MCA president Kale dies of cardiac arrest in New York

Mumbai Cricket Association president Amol Kale has died of a cardiac arrest following the T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan. Agencies

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Asian Games