Harmanpreet to play for Trent Rockets in The Hundred

London: India’s women’s team captain Harmanpreet Kaur will play for Trent Rockets while her deputy Smriti Mandhana will turn out for Southern Brave in this year’s The Hundred cricket tournament. While Harmanpreet was signed by Trent Rockets at the draft held on Thursday, Mandhana was retained by Southern Brave.

New Delhi

Tete wins AHF’s emerging player award

Indian women’s hockey team midfielder Salima Tete has been honoured with the AHF Emerging Player of the Year Award for her brilliant performance in 2022. The 20-year-old has been an integral part of the Indian team over the past couple of years and was named the Rising Player of the Tournament at the Women’s Asia Cup in Muscat last year.

Jammu

Sharath pulls out of Nationals due to back spasms

Back and calf issues have forced defending champion Achanta Sharath Kamal to pull out of the men’s singles event of the 84th Senior National Table Tennis Championships beginning here tomorrow. Sharath is a 10-time national champion.

BengaLuru

Aman stays at third in Challenge Tour event

India’s Aman Raj shot a 4-under 68 to lie tied-third after the second round of the Duncan Taylor Black Bull Challenge golf here today. At 9-under for 36 holes, Aman was two shots behind the leader, Manuel Elvira of Spain (63-70). Sweden’s Rikard Karlberg (68-66) was lying second at 10-under. Local lad Aryan Roopa Anand, a rookie pro, was tied-seventh at 8-under. Om Prakash Chouhan (70-67) and Mari Muthu (68-69) were tied-13th at 7-under.

Imphal

Myanmar face stiff challenge from Kyrgyzstan in Tri-Nation

Myanmar will square off against Kyrgyzstan in their second match of the Tri-Nation International Football Tournament here tomorrow. India had beaten Myanmar 1-0 in the opening match.

Dhaka

SAFF U-17: India women suffer defeat to Bangladesh

India tasted their first defeat in the SAFF U-17 Women’s Football Championship as they lost 0-1 to hosts Bangladesh at the BSSS Mostafa Kamal Stadium here on Friday.

Munich

Bayern part ways with coach Nagelsmann, appoint Tuchel

Bayern Munich parted ways with coach Julian Nagelsmann today and appointed former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel as his successor, with the German champions in second place in the Bundesliga. agencies