Stuttgart Open: Iga Swiatek on a roll

STUTTGART, April 24
World No. 1 Iga Swiatek captured her fourth straight title of the season by beating Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka 6-2 6-2 in the Stuttgart Open final, extending her winning streak to 23 matches.
Swiatek, a former French Open champion, had breezed through the opening rounds of the WTA 500 claycourt tournament before facing her biggest test in the semifinals, where she battled back from a set down to overcome Ludmilla Samsonova.
Rublev outlasts Djokovic
Belgrade: World No. 1 Novak Djokovic’s barren title spell in 2022 continued as he went down 6-2 6-7(4) 6-0 to Russian Andrey Rublev in the Serbia Open final. It was Djokovic’s second tournament on clay this season. He was knocked out by Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in Monte Carlo earlier this month. — Reuters
