Doha, November 26

Kylian Mbappe scored twice to send champions France into the last-16 stage of the World Cup as they beat Denmark 2-1 in their Group D clash at the 974 Stadium today, making them the first side to qualify for the knockout stage.

France top the group on six points, three ahead of Australia, who beat Tunisia 1-0 earlier in the day, with the Danes and the Tunisians both on one point.

Australia’s Mitchell Duke heads in a goal against Tunisia. Reuters

France take on Tunisia and Denmark meet Socceroos in the final round on Wednesday.

A tight, tense first half saw France enjoy the better chances as Adrien Rabiot went close with a header and the Danes were forced into a number of last-ditch blocks to keep their clean sheet intact.

It was not to last and Mbappe put the French ahead in the 61st minute, crowning a superb high-speed French counter with a bouncing first-time finish from Theo Hernandez’s clever pull-back.

Always a danger from set pieces, Andreas Christensen put the Danes level seven minutes later, stealing in behind the defence and stooping to head home.

Neither side seemed content with a draw and Rabiot fired a spectacular volley over in the 80th minute, and a minute later substitute Martin Braithwaite fired a first-time effort of his own just wide of the near post.

The game looked set to end in a stalemate until Mbappe popped up in the 86th minute at the far post to cushion home an Antoine Griezmann cross from close range to restore the lead to send the travelling French fans into raptures. — Reuters

No one around the world thought that we could play with this level. Yes in Saudi Arabia we know the players well, but they are unknown to the world. —Herve Renard, Saudi Arabia coach 31Kylian Mbappe now has 31 goals for France, moving him one ahead of Just Fontaine — the all-time leading scorer at a single World Cup with 13 goals at the 1958 tournament.

Duke of Australia

Al wakrah: A Mitch Duke header gave Australia their first World Cup victory in 12 years with a 1-0 win over Tunisia in a hard-fought contest today that kept alive their hopes of progressing from Group D. Target man Duke scored in the 23rd minute with a glancing header that flew past keeper Aymen Dahmen’s despairing dive, and the Socceroos then held back a largely toothless Tunisian attack over the remainder of the contest. Reuters