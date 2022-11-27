 I’Mbappe : The Tribune India

I’Mbappe

Mbappe leads way as France rally vs Danes, enter pre-quarters

I’Mbappe

France’s Kylian Mbappe stole the headlines once again by firing in both the goals. Reuters



Doha, November 26

Kylian Mbappe scored twice to send champions France into the last-16 stage of the World Cup as they beat Denmark 2-1 in their Group D clash at the 974 Stadium today, making them the first side to qualify for the knockout stage.

France top the group on six points, three ahead of Australia, who beat Tunisia 1-0 earlier in the day, with the Danes and the Tunisians both on one point.

Australia’s Mitchell Duke heads in a goal against Tunisia. Reuters

France take on Tunisia and Denmark meet Socceroos in the final round on Wednesday.

A tight, tense first half saw France enjoy the better chances as Adrien Rabiot went close with a header and the Danes were forced into a number of last-ditch blocks to keep their clean sheet intact.

It was not to last and Mbappe put the French ahead in the 61st minute, crowning a superb high-speed French counter with a bouncing first-time finish from Theo Hernandez’s clever pull-back.

Always a danger from set pieces, Andreas Christensen put the Danes level seven minutes later, stealing in behind the defence and stooping to head home.

Neither side seemed content with a draw and Rabiot fired a spectacular volley over in the 80th minute, and a minute later substitute Martin Braithwaite fired a first-time effort of his own just wide of the near post.

The game looked set to end in a stalemate until Mbappe popped up in the 86th minute at the far post to cushion home an Antoine Griezmann cross from close range to restore the lead to send the travelling French fans into raptures. — Reuters

No one around the world thought that we could play with this level. Yes in Saudi Arabia we know the players well, but they are unknown to the world. —Herve Renard, Saudi Arabia coach

31Kylian Mbappe now has 31 goals for France, moving him one ahead of Just Fontaine — the all-time leading scorer at a single World Cup with 13 goals at the 1958 tournament.

Duke of Australia

Al wakrah: A Mitch Duke header gave Australia their first World Cup victory in 12 years with a 1-0 win over Tunisia in a hard-fought contest today that kept alive their hopes of progressing from Group D. Target man Duke scored in the 23rd minute with a glancing header that flew past keeper Aymen Dahmen’s despairing dive, and the Socceroos then held back a largely toothless Tunisian attack over the remainder of the contest. Reuters

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

How former Pakistan army chief Bajwa's daughter-in-law became billionaire in just a week of her marriage

2
Diaspora

Punjab's Rajwinder Singh killed Australian woman because her dog barked at him

3
Punjab

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives people 3 days' time to remove all such photos from social media

4
World

China holds its first meeting with 19 countries in Indian Ocean region without India

5
Chandigarh

Chandigarh road closed for public; traffic police issue advisory about alternative routes

6
Nation

'Women look good even if they don't wear anything', says Ramdev at yoga training programme in Thane

7
Punjab

Akal Takht pronounces 'tankhah' to former SAD minister Sucha Singh Langah

8
Punjab

2 suspected Pakistani birdwatchers spotted near international border in Pathankot; return after BSF opens fire

9
Nation

‘Galwan’ tweet controversy: Mamaearth apologises for supporting Richa Chadha

10
Nation

Video of jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain meeting Tihar jail superintendent surfaces

Don't Miss

View All
After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives 3 days’ time to remove all such photos from social media
Punjab

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives people 3 days' time to remove all such photos from social media

Enraged over chapter on adult education, villagers lock school
Haryana

Enraged over chapter on adult education, Sonepat villagers lock school

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection
Chandigarh

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection

10-year-old booked for ‘glorifying’ gun culture
Punjab

10-year-old booked in Kathunangal for 'glorifying' gun culture

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; Watch video
Punjab

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; watch video

School student stabbed my teenage son in the heart, says Punjabi-origin man who regrets moving to Canada
Diaspora

Punjabi-origin man regrets moving to Canada, says school student stabbed his teenage son in the heart

Village with Adifference!
Jalandhar

Jalandhar's Rurka Kalan: Village with a difference!

Chandigarh’s Payal Kanwar gets French honour for furthering ties with India
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's Payal Kanwar gets French honour for furthering ties with India

Top News

Be it individual or institutions, duties our first priority: PM Modi

Be it individual or institutions, duties our first priority: PM Modi

Need to simplify litigation process: CJI

Need to simplify litigation process: CJI

Anti-radicalism cell, UCC, jobs: BJP unveils Gujarat manifesto

Anti-radicalism cell, UCC, jobs: BJP unveils Gujarat manifesto

82 kids had acute kidney injury, 70 died: Gambia

82 kids had acute kidney injury, 70 died: Gambia

In fresh tweet, says don’t use Maiden syrups

Eight days on, no trace of missing Shimla trekker

Eight days on, no trace of missing Shimla trekker


Cities

View All

Farmers’ indefinite protest begins

Farmers' indefinite protest begins

Pak drone shot down near IB

Amritsar: Support grows to prevent axing of century-old Bohar tree

Traffic on Islamabad-Gawal Mandi Chowk road needs streamlining

Amritsar: 1 booked for 'rape'

4 assault commission agent, take away car in Rampura Phul

4 assault commission agent, take away car in Rampura Phul

Nomadic 'cat-hunters' threat to wildlife in Malwa region

332 dengue cases reported in Bathinda

25-year-old critical after drug ‘overdose’ in Bathinda

Four milk product samples from Bathinda village fail quality test

PGI deaths: 3 months on, victims’ identity not revealed

PGI deaths: 3 months on, victims’ identity not revealed

Traffic goes haywire as 15K protesters throng Mohali

Commuters harassed at Housing Board Chowk in Chandigarh

Two bikers run over by truck in Mohali

Nurse’s murder: Ex-cop in 3-day police remand

AAP, BJP slugfest after Sisodia not named in chargesheet

AAP, BJP slugfest after Sisodia not named in chargesheet

DSGMC to back BJP in Delhi civic body elections

Anurag targets AAP on 'false' promises

More women nominees in the fray for MCD poll

Dog attacks children in lift in Noida, video surfaces

Farmers lay seige to DC office

Farmers lay seige to DC office

Wait gets longer to see sugar mill functional

Inter-state gang of bank thieves busted; four Bihar men held

Markfed officer held for 'seeking' Rs 35K bribe

Sarpanch booked for brandishing pistols

25 two-wheelers impounded by Police Division 8 destroyed in fire

25 two-wheelers impounded by Police Division 8 destroyed in fire

Civic body’s C&D waste mgmt plant yet to see the light of day

Private agencies, FCI stay away as paddy arrival comes to end in dist

Wait for RT-PCR lab gets longer

2 booked for firing from moving car

Singer among 3 booked in Patiala for glorifying weapons

Singer among 3 booked in Patiala for glorifying weapons

Shortage of drivers limits Patiala health officials’ field visits

Quiz marks Constitution Day celebrations at girls’ college in Patiala

Patiala district reports 6 fresh cases of dengue

PLW Inter-Departmental Cricket Championship: RPF defeat Personnel Department team by 104 runs