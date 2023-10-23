India different beast at home, says Ross Taylor

PTI

New Delhi, October 22

India are a different beast at home and firm favourites to win the World Cup, feels former New Zealand batter Ross Taylor.

“India in their home conditions are a different beast and they have started unsurprisingly strongly – I see them as favourites to win the competition at this stage, no matter what happens in Dharamsala (on Sunday),” Taylor wrote in his ICC column.

India’s batting and bowling units have been performing in tandem. While the likes of skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been in impeccable form, Jasprit Bumrah and the spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja have delivered with the ball. “Jasprit Bumrah has led the attack brilliantly, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja are bowling really nicely and their top three have been fantastic for a long time. You can’t expect your top three to score runs all the time but they also now seem to have found a nice combination at four and five.” — PTI

‘Rachin NZ’s future star’

Rachin Ravindra has made the most of his opportunity, scoring a century on his World Cup debut while also notching up a fifty, and Taylor has been quite impressed with him. “I don’t think people thought he would have batted as high up the order as he has. But he’s taken his chance and he looks set to be a key part of the New Zealand side in the years to come,” added Taylor.

#New Zealand