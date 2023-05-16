Inter eye return to final after 13 years

Milan, May 15

When Inter Milan kicked off their Champions League campaign with a loss at home to Bayern Munich, few would have imagined that eight months later the Nerazzurri would be on the brink of their first final in more than a decade.

But that is the situation Inter are in as they take a 2-0 lead into the second leg of their semifinal series against AC Milan tomorrow, having vastly outplayed their city rivals in the first match at San Siro last week.

Back in September, it seemed unlikely that Inter would even advance past the group stage.

Simone Inzaghi’s team had just lost 2-0 at home to Bayern, who were favourites to qualify from the group along with Barcelona. But Inter managed to beat Barcelona 1-0 at home and draw 3-3 in Spain.

And those matches gave Inter the belief they could fight for their first European title since they won the league, Italian Cup and Champions League under Jose Mourinho in 2010.

“We work together seven days a week, we went through difficult moments, the work is that of the whole staff, we spend hours locked in the office,” Inter assistant coach Massimiliano Farris said. “Simone in many situations gave us enthusiasm not to give up, but we all helped each other. Like after the Champions League defeat against Bayern when everyone already thought we were doomed.” — AP