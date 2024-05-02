IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad opt to bat against Rajasthan Royals

Hyderabad, May 2
Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat against Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Thursday.
SRH, who are coming off back-to-back losses, have replaced Aiden Markram with Marco Jansen.
The Royals, on the other hand, have brought in Riyan Parag to their playing XI while Jos Buttler is among the impact substitutes' list.
Teams:
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan.
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.
