Irani Cup: Kuldeep Sen puts Saurashtra to rest

PTI

Rajkot, October 4

Kuldeep Sen blew away the last two batters with scorching pace and steep bounce to finish with a haul of eight wickets as Rest of India (ROI) won their 29th Irani Cup with an eight-wicket victory over Saurashtra here today.

While Saurashtra gave a much better account of themselves in the second innings, their total of 380 meant ROI needed only 105 runs with almost two days of play left.

They knocked off the runs in a little over a session-and-a-half with Abhimanyu Easwaran remaining unbeaten on 63 while adding 81 runs for the unbroken third-wicket stand with wicketkeeper Kona Bharat (27 not out).