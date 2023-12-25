 ISL: Bengaluru, NorthEast play out 1-1 draw : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • ISL: Bengaluru, NorthEast play out 1-1 draw
Bengaluru: Nestor Albiach and Sivasakthi Narayanan found the back of the net in the dying moments of an ISL match between Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United that ended 1-1. Albiach’s strike from the spot was cancelled out by a header from Sivasakthi, who came off the bench to save the Blues.

Greater Noida

Boxers Jaismine, Arundhati in quarters of Nationals

Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Jaismine (60kg) and Arundhati Choudhary (66kg) notched up identical 5-0 wins to progress to the quarterfinals of the Women’s National Boxing Championships. Arundhati will now be up against Komalpreet Kaur of Punjab. Haryana’s Saweety Boora (81kg) advanced after the referee stopped the contest in Round 3.

New Delhi

Karan, Divya emerge winners in air pistol trials

Karan Sehrawat of Haryana and Divya TS of Karnataka emerged victorious at the men’s and women’s 10m air pistol trials (T2). The new season’s first two trials for rifle and pistol concluded today. Sehrawat finished ahead of Shiva Narwal and Olympian Saurabh Chaudhary. Divya denied runner-up Manu Bhaker and third-placed Anuradha Devi with a virtuoso performance.

Guwahati

Shuttlers Chirag, Anmol become national champions

Chirag Sen clinched the men’s singles title while Anmol Kharb won the women’s singles crown at the National Badminton Championships. The rising pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto bagged the mixed doubles title.

Chennai

Zafardanesh shines as Mumba stun Bengal in PKL

A resilient U Mumba secured their third victory on the trot as they defeated a fighting Bengal Warriors 39-37 in a Pro Kabaddi League match. Leading Mumba’s charge was Iranian Amirmohammad Zafardanesh who grabbed eight points.

London

England rope in Pollard as assistant coach for T20 WC

England have appointed former West Indies captain Kieron Pollard as an assistant coach for the T20 World Cup next year. Pollard helped West Indies win the World Cup in 2012 while the 36-year-old, who made a name for himself as a T20 specialist, won five Indian Premier League titles with the Mumbai Indians between 2013 and 2020.

Barcelona

10-man Atletico edge Sevilla to end mini-slump

Ten-man Atletico Madrid edged Sevilla 1-0 at home on Saturday to ensure they entered the Spanish league winter break still in touch with the frontrunners. The game in Spain’s capital was originally scheduled for September but was postponed due to a forecast for bad weather.

Sydney

Curran loses appeal to have BBL ban overturned

English all-rounder Tom Curran’s appeal to have his four-match ban overturned for intimidating an umpire during the Big Bash League has been dismissed. Curran apparently refused to comply with the umpire’s direction to stay off the wicket while warming up.

Oklahoma City

LeBron scores 40 as Lakers defeat Thunder

LeBron James had 40 points, seven rebounds and seven assists as he led Los Angeles Lakers to a 129-120 win over Oklahoma City Thunder. The win snapped LA’s four-game losing streak. Golden State Warriors rolled to a 126-106 victory over Portland Trail Blazers in San Francisco. Agencies

