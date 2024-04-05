Kalinina serves it to Wozniacki

Charleston (US), April 4
Victoria Azarenka and Anhelina Kalinina both advanced into the third round at the rain-delayed Charleston Open on Wednesday after their matches were delayed by several hours.
Azarenka, seeded 12th at the season’s first claycourt tournament, defeated Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-1 6-2 while the 15th-seeded Kalinina ousted past champion Caroline Wozniacki 6-2 6-3.
WTA Finals in Saudi Arabia
Riyadh: The season-ending WTA Finals will be held in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh from 2024-2026, the women’s tennis body said today, ending months of speculation and marking the Gulf country’s latest foray into the sport.
The WTA said its agreement with the Saudi Tennis Federation will offer record prize money of $15.25 million this year with further increases in 2025 and 2026. — Agencies
