Lakshya counting on recent form to win medal at Worlds

PTI

Guwahati, August 13

A maiden medal at the Asian Games and breaking into the world’s top-5 remain on his radar but Lakshya Sen’s first priority is to extend his rich vein of form at the World Championships. The 21-year-old is counting on his recent showing to deliver the goods.

After enduring a rough patch, Sen turned around his fortune with a title-winning run in Canada in July and followed it up with two semifinal finishes at the US Open and Japan Open.

Sen, who claimed a maiden bronze at the World Championships in 2021, will hope to secure another medal when he begins his campaign in Copenhagen on August 21.

“The World Championships being just a week ahead, I feel my recent performances will really help,” Sen said on the sidelines of the inauguration of Badminton Association of India’s National Centre of Excellence here.

“There are still a few more things to improve. But the preparation has been good as I have played a lot of good matches in the recent past, and that will give me a lot of confidence,” he added.

The Asian Games, scheduled to be held from September 23 to October 8 in Hangzhou, are also on his radar. “It comes once in four years, so it is a special one. I have played such big events twice in my career. I played in the Youth Olympics and the Commonwealth Games, so meeting all the players and watching different sports is a big learning experience for me,” he said.

“So, I’m looking forward to doing well in the Asian Games but, as of now, the first priority is the World Championships and then we will focus on the Asian Games,” he added.

