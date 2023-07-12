Lakshya Sen jumps 7 places to be at 12th spot in BWF rankings

New Delhi

Riding on his sensational Canada Open win, star Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen jumped seven places to occupy the 12th spot in the latest BWF world rankings issued today. Sen is the second-highest ranked Indian after HS Prannoy, who slipped to No. 9.

Paris

Praveen wins bronze at Para Worlds, books Paris berth

India’s Praveen Kumar won bronze in the men’s high jump T64 event at the World Para Athletics Championships here to book a 2024 Paris Paralympics quota. The 20-year-old Praveen produced his season’s best effort of 2.01 metres to finish third behind Maciej Lepiato (2.05m) of Poland and Broom-Edwards Jonathan (2.05m) of Great Britain on Monday. Kumar’s medal is the first for India in the championships.

Lonato

Shotgun WC: Ganemat moves up to 11th place

Ganemat Sekhon gained three places to move up from 14th to 11th at the end of the second day of qualifications in the women’s skeet competition at the ongoing ISSF World Cup Shotgun stage here today. Ganemat shot rounds of 24 and 23 to follow up on day one’s 25 and 23, to total 95 with the fifth and final round coming up on Wednesday. The top six will make it to the finals also scheduled on the same day.

London

Tottenham signs Israel forward Manor Solomon

Manor Solomon joined Tottenham as a free agent today after leaving Shakhtar Donetsk which is pursuing legal action against FIFA for losing its players during the war on Ukraine.

ISSOIRE

Tour de France: Spain’s Bilbao takes Stage 10

Spain’s Pello Bilbao won the 10th stage of the Tour de France, a 167.5-km rollercoaster trek from the Vulcania Park today, less than four weeks after his Bahrain-Victorious teammate Gino Mader died following a crash in Switzerland. Bilbao outsprinted breakaway companions Georg Zimmermann of Germany and Australian Ben O’Connor, who were second and third. — Agencies

