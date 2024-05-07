Manika stuns world No. 2 to enter last-16

PTI

KAEC (Saudi Arabia), May 6

Indian table tennis star Manika Batra shocked world No. 2 Wang Manyu of China to secure the biggest win of her singles career and enter the pre-quarterfinals of the Saudi Smash here today.

Manika, ranked 39, beat the second-seeded Chinese 6-11 11-5 11-7 12-10 in just 37 minutes.

Though Manika lost the opening game against the Tokyo Olympics team gold medallist and 2021 World champion, she fought back well to take the next two games quickly.

The 25-year-old from China kept herself in the match until Manika, without giving her another opportunity, claimed the last two points to seal a win.

The unseeded Manika, who accounted for Andreea Dragoman of Romania on Sunday, clashes with 14th-ranked Nina Mittelham of Germany, in the Round of 16 tomorrow.

The 28-year-old Indian had lost 0-4 to Wang in the World Cup last month. Though Manika has beaten top-10 players in the past, the win over Wang stands out.

“It is the biggest achievement of my singles career. I am really really happy that I won against her. I have been working hard in in my training sessions with my coach Aman Balgu and my trainers. You have got to keep on working hard (to achieve something like this). I will keep this fighting spirit for my next match,” she said.

In the mixed doubles, Harmeet Desai and Yashaswini Ghorpade surprised the Spanish fifth-seeded pair of Alvaro Robles and Maria Xiao 3-2 (11-5 5-11 3-11 11-711-7) to storm into the quarterfinals. In the pre-quarters, the Indian duo had beaten Chileans Nicolas Burgos and Paulina Vega 3-2 (11-7 9-11 11-4 4-11 11-5).

Asian Games bronze medallists Ayhika and Sutirtha Mukherjee ended a successful day in Jeddah when the pair defeated Mariam and Marwa Alhodaby 3-0 (11-7 1-3 11-4) to enter the pre-quarters.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#China #Saudi Arabia