Lionel Messi just can't stop scoring

Frisco (US), August 7

Lionel Messi scored on another mesmerizing free-kick in his third consecutive two-goal game for Inter Miami, a tying tally that led to a 5-4 victory over FC Dallas on penalty kicks in a Leagues Cup elimination game.

Messi’s goal in the 85th minute on Sunday night was reminiscent of the game-winner in his Inter Miami debut, both on free-kicks from just outside the penalty box in the waning moments and sneaking past the goalkeeper into the upper corner of the net.

This time, the left-footed superstar, was to the right of the net, and beat FC Dallas’ Maarten Paes to the near post the same way he did from the left side in a 2-1 win over Mexican club Cruz Azul in his Inter Miami debut.

The victory in the Round of 16 sent Inter Miami into the Leagues Cup quarterfinals. Messi’s first goal outside of Florida for his new club was another left-footed strike outside the penalty area in the sixth minute, on a pass from former FC Barcelona teammate Jordi Alba. It was initially disallowed on offside calls that was overturned on review. — AP

#Lionel Messi