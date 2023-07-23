Messi steals the show on Inter Miami debut

Fort Lauderdale, July 22

Some people paid hundreds of dollars to be able to say they were in the stadium for Lionel Messi's debut for Inter Miami. Some paid thousands for their seats. The team's owners committed well over $100 million just to have a chance at moments like this.

So far, it looks like money well spent. From the you-can't-make-this-up department, Messi capped the opening night with his new club by delivering the unforgettable. His magical left foot sent a free-kick into the upper left corner of the net in the 94th minute Friday night, giving Inter Miami a 2-1 win over Mexican club Cruz Azul in a Legends Cup match. Fireworks shot into the night sky, and play resumed for roughly a minute before the referee's whistle blew. — AP

#Lionel Messi