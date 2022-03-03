Middlesbrough causes another FA Cup shock

Manchester, March 2
First Manchester United, now Tottenham.
Second-tier Middlesbrough is toppling some of English soccer’s biggest clubs in their FA Cup run.
A goal at the start of the second half of extra-time earned Middlesbrough a 1-0 win over Tottenham in the fifth round of the competition on Tuesday. The team coached by Chris Wilder, who worked wonders with Sheffield United in its recent stint in the Premier League, needed to win a penalty shootout at Old Trafford to get past United in the fourth round.
This time, at Middlesbrough’s Riverside Stadium, victory was wrapped up earlier when 19-year-old substitute Josh Coburn just stayed onside to run onto a through-ball and smash a rising finish into the top corner.
Manchester City dispatched another second-tier team in Peterborough in a routine 2-0 victory. — AP
