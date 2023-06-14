 New Zealand all-rounder Bracewell ruptures Achilles, to miss ODI World Cup in India : The Tribune India

Bracewell is scheduled to undergo surgery in the UK, after which he will start a lengthy rehab that will keep him away from ODI World Cup, starting in India from October 5

New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell. Action Images/Reuters/File



PTI

Auckland, June 14

All-rounder Michael Bracewell has been ruled out of this year’s ODI World Cup in India after rupturing his Achilles tendon, dealing New Zealand yet another blow ahead of the marquee event.

The big-hitting off-spinner has been sidelined for six-eight months after suffering the injury on his right leg on June 9 while playing for Worcestershire Rapids in the English T20 Blast.

Bracewell is scheduled to undergo surgery in the UK on Thursday after which he will start a lengthy rehab that will keep him away from the ODI World Cup, starting in India from October 5.

“Michael’s a great team man and has had a fantastic 15 months for New Zealand since his international debut. We’ve seen his exceptional skills in all three facets of the game and he was shaping as an important player for us at the World Cup in India.

“The power that he’s got ... gives us a little bit of a fear factor,” New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said on Wednesday.

“Michael’s naturally pretty disappointed, but also pragmatic in acknowledging that injuries are a part of sport and he’s now turning his focus to his rehabilitation,” Stead added.

Bracewell’s injury comes about two months after limited overs skipper and batting maintstay Kane Williamson injured his right knee during the IPL in April.

The New Zealand white-ball captain, who underwent a surgery on the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) of his right knee, is also unlikely to play at the World Cup.

“(Williamson is) fighting to do everything he can to be there, but still (the) likelihood is him not being there ... then you put Braces on top of it as well, then it is two big losses,” Stead said.

Williamson had led New Zealand to the the final in the last edition of the ODI World Cup, where they lost to hosts England on boundary count.

Bracewell, the reigning Black Caps ODI player of the year, made his debut last year and has played 19 ODIs, 16 T20Is and eight Tests.

The 32-year-old was a vital member of the New Zealand side during last year’s tour of India, smashing a memorable 78-ball 140 in the first ODI.

He also featured in the IPL this season, picking up six wickets in five games for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

