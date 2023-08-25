Neymar could play in India

PTI

New Delhi, August 24

If having Pele, Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi was not enough, India could next host Brazilian superstar Neymar when his new club, Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal, visits the country to play against Mumbai FC in an AFC Champions League game.

Mumbai FC players and coaching staff could not hide their excitement the moment the team drew Al Hilal today, realising that it could pave the way for them to rub shoulders with one of the world’s best players in the group stage of the continental club showpiece.

Al Hilal, the third-place finishers in the 2022–23 Saudi Pro League, had recently signed the former Barcelona and PSG star.

Neymar’s new club is also the most successful team in the AFC Champions League history, having won the title four times, besides ending runners-up on five occasions.

The group stage is a home-and-away affair and thus it will be interesting to see if Neymar is seen in action at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

