Not poor bowling but dew led to loss

Guwahati, November 29

Dew was the primary reason for the Indian bowling attack’s poor show in the third T20I, in which the hosts failed to defend an imposing total of 222, vice-captain and opener Ruturaj Gaikwad said.

The Indian bowlers gave away 80 runs in the last five overs while defending 222 as Glenn Maxwell’s 48-ball 104 not out, including 23 runs off the final over from Prasidh Krishna, saw Australia win by five wickets and make it 1-2 in their five-match series.

For the record, Krishna’s 0/68 in four overs is the worst T20I number by any Indian bowler.

“I don’t think so it’s a concern because it’s almost like you are bowling with a wet ball. And it’s really tough on them,” Gaikwad told reporters during the post-match press conference.

“In these kinds of conditions, 12 runs per over or even 13 or 14 runs per over is gettable, even while we are chasing. In the first game, how easily we managed to chase 210,” he cited an example. “So, definitely there’s not a concern at all. It’s just that the conditions are slightly tougher for them, and we have to accept and move on.”

Gaikwad said Maxwell’s brutal innings and heavy dew proved to be home team’s undoing.

Making his 100th T20I appearance, Maxwell starred as Australia massed 45 runs in the last two overs to seal a last-ball thriller.

“I think even Maxi batted really well. To win from a situation where they needed 100 from seven, I think it was critical innings for him,” Gaikwad said. “Our bowlers tried executing whatever they had in their control. Also, there was a lot of dew around so ball was slipping a lot. So I think it was tough for the bowlers as well.” — PTI

Sticky wicket

On way to a 57-ball 123, Ruturaj Gaikwad scored his first fifty in 32 balls before completing the hundred in just 52 balls. “Initially, I felt the pitch was slightly tacky, ball was stopping a little bit and there was some movement in the air and off the pitch as well,” the 26-year-old said. “We lost two wickets in a span of one over. So it was important that we stitched a partnership. And then after 7-8 overs, I think the wicket got slightly better,” he added.

