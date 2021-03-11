Para World Cup: Rahul shoots down gold

PTI

Changwon (S Korea), August 18

Rahul Jakhar held his nerves to emerge victorious in a shoot-off as India opened their campaign at the World Shooting Para Sport World Cup on a resounding note by clinching three medals.

Jakhar, who qualified in the second spot, held off a determined Kim Jungam in the shoot-off to win the P3 mixed 25m pistol SH1 finals. Trailing Jungam throughout the final, the 36-year-old Indian kept his calm to equal the scores 20-all in the last series of the elimination round.

“It was an amazing final. I am very happy to win the gold despite facing two malfunctions,” Jakhar said.

Pooja Agarwal claimed the bronze in the same event.

Paralympics champion Avani Lekhara won silver in the R2 women’s 10m air riflestanding SH1 event.