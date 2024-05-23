Pragg unfazed by prospect of facing Carlsen at home

Stavanger (Norway), May 22
Having beaten Magnus Carlsen several times in the last couple of years, young Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa feels he will be under no pressure when he takes on the multiple-time world champion on his home turf during the Norway Chess tournament which gets underway here on May 27.
Praggnanandhaa last beat the 33-year-old Carlsen in the Superbet rapid and blitz tournament, a part of the Grand Chess Tour, in Warsaw earlier this month.
“I don’t think playing Magnus on his home turf is a challenge for me. Usually, it matters to the player playing at his home but it won’t matter so much for me,” said Praggnanandhaa, who will also have his sister R Vaishali competing in the women’s tournament.
The 11-day tournament will see the likes of world champion Ding Liren and Hikaru Nakamura vying for the honours besides home favourite Carlsen. “The field is extremely strong. I am looking forward to the time control which I haven’t played before,” he said.
