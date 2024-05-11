Pranavi Urs tied-2nd but Diksha Dagar has tough day

Seoul

Indian golfer Pranavi Urs produced a strong finish with three birdies in the last five holes to haul herself to 3-under 69 and be tied-second after the first round of the Aramco Team Series Korea. Playing only her second Aramco Series event, Pranavi had five birdies against two bogeys, one on each side of the Par-72 New Korea Country Club. Vani Kapoor (77) was T-70 while Diksha Dagar, making her 100th start on the LET, had a rough day with eight bogeys and her only birdie came on the 18th and final hole. She was T-91st and will need a strong second round to seek a strong finish.

London

Italy, Germany to have five clubs in Champions League

Italy and Germany have earned an extra spot in the Champions League next season after their clubs performed well in European competitions this season, Europe’s soccer governing body UEFA said. With the Champions League expanding to 36 teams next season, UEFA said two of the four additional places would be filled by European Performance Spots which go to associations “with the best collective performance by their clubs” in UEFA competitions.

London

Anderson to retire during England’s home summer

Legendary James Anderson is set for his final appearance in Test cricket as the upcoming home season for England will be the last for cricket’s most successful fast bowler, a report in UK media said. Having become the first fast bowler ever to take 700 wickets in Test cricket during England’s tour of India earlier this year, legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne’s tally of 708 wickets in the format could be on Anderson’s target as he takes the field for one final run with the England team.

New Delhi

Asian Squash: Senthilkumar to headline Indian challenge

Reigning men’s national champion Velavan Senthilkumar and women’s semifinalist Rathika Seelan will spearhead the Indian contingent at the 22nd Asian Team Squash Championships to be held in Dalian, China, on June 12-16. Abhay Singh, Rahul Baitha and Suraj Chand complete the men’s line-up, while Pooja Arthi R, Sunita Patel and Janet Vidhi form the rest of the women’s squad. — Agencies