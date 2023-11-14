Sehwag, Edulji inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

PTI

Dubai, November 13

Former captain Diana Edulji today became the first Indian woman cricketer to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.

Legendary India opener Virender Sehwag and Sri Lankan World Cup winner Aravinda de Silva were also made members of the ICC Hall of Fame.

A trailblazer in women’s cricket, Edulji made just as big an impact on the field during her playing days when captain of India as she did as an administrator after her playing career. “It indeed is a great honour to be the first Indian women’s cricketer to be inducted,” the 67-year-old said.

One of the most destructive batters of the modern era, Sehwag donned India colours between 1999 and 2013. Sehwag scored a total of 23 Test centuries during his illustrious career — the fifth most by an Indian. His highest score of 319 against South Africa in Chennai in 2008 the best of an Indian.

