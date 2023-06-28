 Shooters Manu Bhaker, Shriyanka, Goldie Gujjar top national trials : The Tribune India

Shooters Manu Bhaker, Shriyanka, Goldie Gujjar top national trials

Manu registers four perfect fives and an equal number of fours in the 10 rapid-fire five-shot series final

Shooters Manu Bhaker, Shriyanka, Goldie Gujjar top national trials

Olympian Manu Bhaker. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, June 28

Olympian Manu Bhaker returned to winning ways while Odisha’s Shriyanka Sadangi and Madhya Pradesh’s Goldie Gujjar also found success on day five of the national selection trials (5 and 6) for Group A rifle and pistol shooters here on Wednesday.

These are the final round of trials before the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) announces the squad for the World Championships in Baku in August and the Asian Games in Hangzhou from September 23.

The provisional squad of pistol and rifle shooters for the mega events is expected to be announced on June 30, the deadline set by the Indian Olympic Association for all the national sports federations to send in the entries of athletes.

The provisional squad for shotgun has already been announced for the two events.

Taking aim at the Karni Singh Shooting range in the national capital, Manu won the women’s 25m pistol T6 final with a score of 39, just one below the world record and after registering a blank in the second five-shot series.

Shriyanka took home the Women’s 10m air rifle T6 title while Goldie won the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions (3P) T5 competition respectively.

Manu first topped qualifications with a score of 591 and then registered four perfect fives and an equal number of fours, in the 10 rapid-fire five-shot series final to leave senior shooter and fellow Olympian Rahi Sarnobat two points behind in second place.

Rahi’s Maharashtra junior Abhidnya Ashok Patil finished third with 32. The top three followed the same sequence as in qualifications.

In the men’s 3P T5 competition, Goldie Gujjar topped qualifications with a score of 586 out of a possible 600 and then logging 454.5 to win outright.

Himachal’s Surya Pratap Singh Banshtu was second with 453.7 while the Navy’s Niraj Kumar was third with 443.5.

In the women’s 10m air rifle T6, Odisha’s Shriyanka was fourth to qualify with a score of 632.1. She led from the start of the final with a brilliant first series of 53 and never looked back.

Her 253.1 was better than T5 winner Ramita’s 252.4. Nancy of Haryana registered a second consecutive third place finish by posting 230.7. Ramita had topped the qualifications.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

17 amateurs gave shape to Punjab's biggest heist

2
Nation

FIR against BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya over tweet on Rahul Gandhi; saffron party calls it abuse of power

3
Nation

Canada lure: In 3 years, number of fliers up 300%

4
Diaspora

Canada to introduce new work permit for US H-1B visa holders

5
World

Indian-origin man sentenced to jail for smuggling over 800 Indian citizens into US using Uber

6
Nation

Fresh trouble for Arvind Kejriwal, CAG begins audit of 'irregularities' in house repair

7
Delhi

AAP gives ‘in-principle support’ to UCC; IUML, AIMPLB oppose, Rajnath slams opponents for giving communal colour

8
Punjab

Stadium did not meet ICC standards, BCCI official says after Punjab minister alleges 'political interference' over Mohali's omission from World Cup fixtures

9
Punjab

Rs 138-cr orchard scam: Facing Vigilance heat, beneficiaries start returning ill-gotten money

10
Nation

'Unacceptable', says White House after trolls target scribe who put query to PM Modi

Don't Miss

View All
Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover
Himachal

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover

Top News

AAP extends ‘in-principle’ support to Uniform Civil Code, wants govt to hold consultations to build consensus: Sandeep Pathak

AAP gives ‘in-principle support’ to UCC; IUML, AIMPLB oppose, Rajnath slams opponents for giving communal colour

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) said the implementation of UCC wou...

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad shot at in UP's Saharanpur

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad injured as assailants open fire on his car in UP’s Deoband

According to police, the vehicle used by the assailants carr...

India’s Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 to be launched on July 13

India’s Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 launch likely on July 13; ISRO chief says no final decision yet

The follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 will demonstrate end-...

6 dead, 15 injured as ‘rath’ comes in contact with high-tension wire in Tripura’s Unakoti

6 dead, 15 injured as 'rath' comes in contact with high-tension wire in Tripura's Unakoti

The incident happened in Kumarghat area during ‘Ulta Rath Ya...

BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya booked for ‘derogatory’ posts against Rahul Gandhi

FIR against BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya over tweet on Rahul Gandhi; saffron party calls it abuse of power

The tweet shows an animated video allegedly mocking Rahul Ga...


Cities

View All

Roadways contractual staff hold strike, passengers suffer

Roadways contractual staff hold strike, passengers suffer

Two more held in 5-month-old kidnapping, extortion case

Knotty Affair: Maze of cables in Guru Arjan Dev Nagar gives it shabby look

Pathetic Parks: Himmatpura colony park in state of neglect; call to depute gardeners

Special Olympics: Pingalwara athletes win1 gold, 3 bronze medals in Germany

SWM penalty shocker for dwellers of 4 Chandigarh societies

SWM penalty shocker for dwellers of 4 Chandigarh societies

Home composting way forward, say Chandigarh residents

Peak hour snarl-ups near Hallo Majra a norm

Lake Sports Complex restaurant service closed

PGI to ramp up OT infrastructure

AAP extends ‘in-principle’ support to Uniform Civil Code, wants govt to hold consultations to build consensus: Sandeep Pathak

AAP gives ‘in-principle support’ to UCC; IUML, AIMPLB oppose, Rajnath slams opponents for giving communal colour

Delhi court sends Supertech chairman RK Arora to ED custody till July 10

Businessman looted of Rs 4.5 lakh in Delhi

‘Sapne sakar karna’: US Ambassador Garcetti on realising true potential of Indo-US ties

CBI registers FIR over irregularities in appointment of teachers in Delhi Government-aided school

Police crack grocery shop owner murder case, 1 held in Jalandhar

Police crack grocery shop owner murder case, 1 held in Jalandhar

Govt buses go off road, passengers stranded in Jalandhar

Cable mess: Webs of wires a common sight near bus stand area in Jalandhar

State of Parks: Located near railway station in Jalandhar, this park lies in complete neglect

ASI’s son dies in US road mishap

Seven of robbers’ gang nabbed

Seven of robbers’ gang nabbed

Expand international flights from Chandigarh, MP urges airlines

46K ration cards of needy wrongly cancelled in Ludhiana: Cong

Stop dumping waste into sewer lines or face action: Officials to dairy farmers

Residents want MLAs to raise matter in Vidhan Sabha

Punjabi varsity postpones Syndicate meeting as ad hoc staff protest

Punjabi varsity postpones Syndicate meeting as ad hoc staff protest

3 youths arrested for opening fire at Rajpura financier’s office

Fatehgarh Sahib: Poor condition of roads irks residents

5 customers’ loans waived at PNB settlement camp

Patiala: 708 jail inmates examined at medical camp