Silver lining for grappler Radhika

Bishkek, April 13
Radhika settled for a silver medal, her second at the senior Asian Championships, while Shivanee Pawar won a bronze medal here today as top-of-the-podium finish continued to elude the Indian wrestlers in the tournament.
Radhika, who won a silver at the U-23 Asian Championships last year and finished second at the senior Asian Championships in 2022, put up a dominant show in her category. She won the first bout by technical superiority against Kazakhstan’s Albina Kairgeldinova and then pinned Kyrgyzstan’s Gulnura Tashtanbekova.
She lost to Japan’s Nonoka Ozaki in the gold medal bout by technical superiority.
Shivanee (50kg) lost her quarterfinal by fall to Ziqi Feng but made it to the bronze medal round after the Chinese entered the final. She edged Mongolia’s Otgonjargal Dolgojrav 9-7 in a high-scoring bout to earn a podium finish. In the 55kg class, Tamanna lost the repechage round 0-4 to China’s Min Zhang. Pushpa Yadav (59kg) lost her bronze playoff 8-11 to Kazakh Diana Kayumova, while Priya (76kg) suffered a defeat by fall.
