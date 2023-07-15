Sindhu, Sen storm into quarterfinals

Council Bluffs (USA), July 14
Star Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen notched up straight-game wins to progress to the women’s and men’s singles quarterfinals of the US Open Super 300 here.
Sindhu, seeded third, defeated South Korea’s Sung Shuo Yun 21-14 21-12. Fresh from his Canada Open Super 500 triumph last week, Sen beat Czech Republic’s Jan Louda 21-8 23-21 in 39 minutes. Sindhu will face China’s Gao Fang Jie next, while it will be an all-Indian clash in the men’s section as third seed Sen takes on S Sankar Muthusamy, who prevailed 21-18 21-23 21-13 over Israel’s Misha Zilberman.
