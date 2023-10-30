World Cup: India crush champs England by 100 runs

Lucknow, October 29
India virtually assured themselves of a berth in the semifinals of the World Cup with a sixth consecutive victory, a stunning 100-run annihilation of defending champions England.
We knew the pitch had something in it and we had the experience in our bowling, so we wanted to get to a decent total. Rohit Sharma, Man of the Match
India, batting first for the first time in the tournament, managed a modest 229/9 in challenging conditions, giving hope to the Englishmen. However, Jasprit Bumrah (3/32) and Mohammed Shami (4/22) wrecked England’s top-order, reducing them to 39/4 in the 10th over, and the remaining batsmen failed to dig their team out of the hole.
India, too, had struggled on a sluggish pitch here, and it was only due to a masterful 87 by captain Rohit Sharma that the team could hope to touch 200. Virat Kohli endured a nine-ball 0, while KL Rahul (39) and Suryakumar Yadav (49) were the only batsmen apart from Rohit to touch double figures.
